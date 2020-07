Look up and enjoy the view! Comet Neowise streaking across the sky in WNY

COMET NEOWISE....AND IT'S GRABBING SOMUCH STAR-STUDDEDATTENTION ON OURWKBW WEBSITE..OUT7 EYEWITNESS NEWREPORTER JENNACALLARI..ISINVESTIGATING HOWYOU CAN EXPERIENCETHIS ONE IN A LIFE-TIME STAR-GAZINGEXPERIENCE...PRACTICALLY ANY DAY THISWEEK..THEY'RE CALLING IT AONCE-IN-A-LIFETIMESIGHT.WILLIAM KINNEY: "THENEXT CLOSESTAPPROACH TO THE SUNWILL BE AT 3:31 P-M ONJUNE 24TH IN THE YEAR8,786."COMET NEOWISE -- THELATEST DISCOVERY BYASTRONOMERS THAT'SGIVING STARGAZERS AREASON TO LOOK UP.WILLIAM: "IT DOESN'TCOME AROUND VERYOFTEN. THESE THINGSARE QUITE UNUSUALAND ANEXTRAORDINARILYBEAUTIFULPHENOMENON."

THESE THINGSARE QUITE UNUSUALAND ANEXTRAORDINARILYBEAUTIFULPHENOMENON."THE COMET MEASURESAROUND THREE MILESIN DIAMETER AND ISQUITE UNHEARD OF.TAKE HALLEY'S COMET..IT COMES AROUNDEVERY 75 YEARS...NEOWISE -- EVERY7,000.WILLIAM: "THIS ISWHERE IT IS RELATIVETO THE EARTH AND ICAN ZOOM OUT ANDHERE'S HOW FAR OUTTHE COMET GOESRELATIVE TO THE SIZEOF THE SOLARSYSTEM..

IT'S QUITE AREMARKABLE OBJECT."WHICH IS WHY IMAGESARE COMING IN...ANTHONY SENT USTHIS PICTURE HE TOOKIN ELMA AT 4:30 THISMORNING.

OTHERSINCLUDING WILLIAMHAVE SEEN IT TOO.WILLIAM: "I SAW IT ONSUNDAY AT ABOUT 4A-M AND IT WASCLEARLY VISIBLETHROUGH THE NAKEDEYE.

MICHELLE MCCLEOD:"THE LITTLE TRICK TOLOOKING AT THIS ISWHEN YOU LOOK ATTHE BIG DIPPER - TAKETHE BIGGEST PART OFTHE BOWL - AND TAKEYOUR FIST AND GOTHREE FISTFULS DOWNAND A LITTLE TO THERIGHT AND THAT'S THEBEST WAY TO VIEW THECOMET."NASA RECOMMENDSUSING BINOCULARS ORA TELESCOPE BUTWITH THE PERFECTCONDITIONS, IT CAN BEVISIBLE TO