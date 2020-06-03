Global  
 

Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more

Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more

In a rambling appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House and in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump spoke on many topics, making questionable assertions in his remarks.

0
NYTimes.com - Published


Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published