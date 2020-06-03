Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:10s - Published
2 minutes ago
Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more
In a rambling appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House and in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump spoke on many topics, making questionable assertions in his remarks.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Speaking in the Rose Garden and in an earlier television interview, the president made incorrect,...
NYTimes.com - Published
18 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May Joe Biden’s campaign announced their largest fundraising haul of the 2020 election cycle. Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:16 Published on June 16, 2020
Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds Most Americans Sympathize
With Current Protests, Poll Finds Just over 1,000 people participated
in a recent online survey
from Reuters/Ipsos. Results show that 64 percent
have sympathy for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published on June 3, 2020