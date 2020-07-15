Global  
 

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Comments
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Comments
ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Comments
ViacomCBS Terminates Relationship With Nick Cannon Over ‘Hateful Speech’ Used in Podcast

In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comDenver Post


Nick Cannon demands apology from U.S. broadcaster that cancelled his show over anti-Semitic comments

Nick Cannon has taken “full responsibility” for several controversial remarks he made on his...
National Post - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


ViacomCBS Fires Nick Cannon After Podcast ‘Perpetuating Anti-Semitism’

ViacomCBS Fires Nick Cannon After Podcast ‘Perpetuating Anti-Semitism’ ViacomCBS has cut ties with “Wild ‘N Out” host Nick Cannon after a podcast episode which the...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCBC.caUSATODAY.comDenver PostCTV News



NBCDFW

NBC DFW ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites ‘hateful speech': https://t.co/6vZZLcy2EO 58 seconds ago

ElectoralPolicy

Conservative Electoral Support & Policy Committee ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon over anti-Semitic comments https://t.co/VZMab83XU8 HA HA! THE QUARTERBACK IS TOAST! Ta… https://t.co/ntAyd8vBkD 7 minutes ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews "They had to be savages," he said, adding that he was referring to "Jewish people, white people, Europeans," among… https://t.co/cncFFTCRRa 8 minutes ago

InTGR_BAG

Damian Villegas RT @KATUNews: ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites 'hateful speech': https://t.co/PVQGGcp8ww 11 minutes ago

KATUNews

KATU News ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites 'hateful speech': https://t.co/PVQGGcp8ww 13 minutes ago

BeAThugg

#BeAThugg ViacomCBS ousts Nick Cannon citing extreme diarrhea of the mouth—“without dark skin white people have a ‘deficiency… https://t.co/Cudu9dvxVo 24 minutes ago

TorontoSplashhh

Toronto Splash RT @CP24: ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments https://t.co/V2jb1hdImk https://t.co/HVETy43XsN 28 minutes ago

theOakMD

Ted Okerson MD FACE ViacomCBS drops TV host and producer Nick Cannon, citing 'anti-Semitic' comments. But he also made highly #racist r… https://t.co/g66iHMUNe2 29 minutes ago


ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News [Video]

ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News

Nick Cannon has come under fire after a conversation on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. On Tuesday, ViacomCBS responded to the incident by..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:54Published
Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon [Video]

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published