ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Comments

ViacomCBS has cut ties with “Wild ‘N Out” host Nick Cannon after a podcast episode which the...

Nick Cannon has taken “full responsibility” for several controversial remarks he made on his...

In a June 30 episode of 'Cannon's Class,' the comedian made comments that have been widely condemned...

WHSVnews "They had to be savages," he said, adding that he was referring to "Jewish people, white people, Europeans," among… https://t.co/cncFFTCRRa 8 minutes ago