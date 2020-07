3 Women Arrested For Attacking Spirit Airlines Employees Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published 5 days ago 3 Women Arrested For Attacking Spirit Airlines Employees CBS4's David Sutta reports Danaysha Akia Cuthbert Dixon, Kaira Candida Ferguson and Tymaya Monique Wright are facing battery charges. 0

Tweets about this Harmon Three Women Arrested For Attacking Spirit Airlines' Employees https://t.co/xPzn9F10EW 11 hours ago ClaimCompanies.com RT @WiLD941: This is nuts [Video] 3 Women Arrested After Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee Because Flight Was Delayed https://t.co/jaqbH… 19 hours ago WiLD 94.1 This is nuts [Video] 3 Women Arrested After Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee Because Flight Was Delayed https://t.co/jaqbHsVgDR 19 hours ago La🌴rese Prince 🌷🍒 RT @dcexaminer: Three women arrested for attacking Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale airport https://t.co/YXU2fWe44R 1 day ago Brian Patrick Walsh What is wrong with some people? “3 Women Arrested For Attacking Spirit Airlines Employees” https://t.co/PeHhNHHs4n 2 days ago Nicole Diamond @RealJamesWoods •https://t.co/EBjABgY3kP 3 women were arrested after attacking a Spirit Airlines employee •… https://t.co/gha0FJbjth 2 days ago FoxyNc.Com Three Women Arrested For Attacking An Spirit Airlines Employee https://t.co/vw2l7iRzC1 https://t.co/LvNnqArPgZ 2 days ago Sabrina RT @Trump2016Pence: Reminds me of this recently: Spirit Airlines employees attacked in Florida airport by 3 passengers reportedly upset wit… 2 days ago