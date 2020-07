Related videos from verified sources Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students



The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:58 Published 4 hours ago Trump Administration Rolls Out New Data Ssytem For COVID-19



The Trump administration is rolling out a new data system for coonavirus that will report directly to the president. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:54 Published 6 hours ago Government drops restrictions on foreign students



Good news for international students this morning. The Trump Administration has reversed a policy that would have blocked the students from staying the US if they took online classes only. The reversal.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 6 hours ago