Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Project Power Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Project Power Movie

Project Power Movie

Project Power Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What would you risk for five minutes of pure power?

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user.

The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it.

While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction.

But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Directed by Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Amy Landecker, Courtney B.

Vance, Allen Maldonado, Casey Neistat release date August 14, 2020 (on Netflix)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx Takes the Red Pill in ‘Project Power’ Trailer (Video)

Jamie Foxx Takes the Red Pill in ‘Project Power’ Trailer (Video) Take a chill pill Jamie Foxx. His latest movie “Project Power” shows him battling baddies who...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


First trailer for Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks like a slip’n’slide for the mind

Coming off the success of The Old Guard, Netflix has decided that the natural follow-up to a smart...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Project Power on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Project Power on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix action thriller movie Project Power, directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. It stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Machine..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:41Published
Project Power – official trailer (Netflix) [Video]

Project Power – official trailer (Netflix)

Project Power – official trailer (Netflix)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:39Published
Linear TV, OTT Can Complement Audience Reach: Disney’s Rita Ferro [Video]

Linear TV, OTT Can Complement Audience Reach: Disney’s Rita Ferro

Streaming platforms are investing billions of dollars in original programming every year, raising the stakes for linear TV channels that aim to deliver audiences to advertisers. While linear TV has key..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:40Published