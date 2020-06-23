Project Power Movie

Project Power Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What would you risk for five minutes of pure power?

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user.

The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it.

While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction.

But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Directed by Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Amy Landecker, Courtney B.

Vance, Allen Maldonado, Casey Neistat release date August 14, 2020 (on Netflix)