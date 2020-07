The lawsuit was filed at US District Court in Minneapolis by Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who...



Related videos from verified sources Floyd's family to sue city of Minneapolis



Today, attorneys for George Floyd's family plan to announce a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers charged in his death. More details on the lawsuit are to be revealed this.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit



Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death



A trustee for the family of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sued the city of Minneapolis and four of its police officers in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 5 hours ago