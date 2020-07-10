Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:56s - Published
MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’

MPD Body Camera Video Shows Distraught George Floyd: ‘I’m Not That Kind Of Guy’

For the first time, we’re learning what officers captured on their body worn cameras the day George Floyd died, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:56).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 15, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

“I’m not a bad guy”: Police video captures distraught George Floyd

Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera Footage [Video]

Web Extra: Jennifer Mayerle Describes George Floyd Body Camera Footage

Mayerle was among the few who were allowed to watch the video on Wednesday (3:43). WCCO 4 News - July 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:43Published
George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment [Video]

George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment

It could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published
Large convoy of police seen in Belgrade as arrests made during clashes [Video]

Large convoy of police seen in Belgrade as arrests made during clashes

A large police convoy was seen as clashes between protesters and police intensified in Belgrade, Serbia. Footage from July 8 shows one protester being taken away by an officer, while a large convoy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published