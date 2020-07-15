Lowndes County Mask Mandate Delayed

Lowndes County does not require face covering in public places outside the city limits of Columbus and it looks like it will stay that way for a few more weeks.

Supervisors voted this morning to table the issue until their next meeting.

Supervisors want to discuss wether they will require all businesses within the county or just county operated buildings to abide by the mandate.

They say they also want their decision to work well with what the city of columbus is doing.

Right now, columbus requires anyone in public to wear a mask.

The next board meeting for lowndes county supervisors is scheduled for august 3rd.