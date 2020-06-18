Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

|
Kevin Stitt 28th Governor of Oklahoma
Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19Oklahoma's governor says he feels "a little achy" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kevin Stitt says he's otherwise fine and will isolate at home. (July..
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirusAsked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally
Oklahoma State in the United States
AP Top Stories July 15 PHere's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
Coronavirus updates: New York City reports zero deaths for first time since March; Oklahoma records first teen death; Mexico deaths top 35KAs the coronavirus pandemic reached new highs in Florida and globally on Sunday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in TexasAir Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but..
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud
Graham Defends Fauci
Illinois GOP congressman criticizes Trump for lack of 'loyalty' to former AG SessionsTrump had endorsed Sessions' opponent, who won the primary runoff in Alabama. Sessions was the first senator to support Trump's presidential bid.
