Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

Graham Defends Fauci



On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Dr. Anthony Fauci following a slew of attacks against him from the White House. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem," Graham told reporters. Graham said the country needed to focus on how to get things back to normal. "I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci. I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, frankly." Graham's comments came after the White House circulated misleading talking points over the weekend.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970