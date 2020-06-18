Global  
 

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

[NFA] Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first time a U.S. state governor has announced they were infected.

Colette Luke has more.

0
Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19

 Oklahoma's governor says he feels "a little achy" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kevin Stitt says he's otherwise fine and will isolate at home. (July..
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

 Asked whether he may have contracted the virus while attending Trump's rally last month in Tulsa, Stitt said he thought it was "too long ago."
USATODAY.com
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally [Video]

Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally

Two days before U.S. President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt told Trump his state is ready for his visit. "It's going to be safe and we are really, really excited," Stitt said.

Duration: 01:07Published

AP Top Stories July 15 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: New York City reports zero deaths for first time since March; Oklahoma records first teen death; Mexico deaths top 35K

 As the coronavirus pandemic reached new highs in Florida and globally on Sunday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.
 
USATODAY.com

Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

 Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but..
USATODAY.com
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud [Video]

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud

On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. The charges came three weeks before the state's Aug. 4 primary election. Fellow Republicans are pushing to oust him from the eastern Kansas seat he barely won in 2018. According to Newser Watkins has supported President Trump. Watkins said the charges against him were "bogus."

Duration: 00:32Published
Graham Defends Fauci [Video]

Graham Defends Fauci

On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Dr. Anthony Fauci following a slew of attacks against him from the White House. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem," Graham told reporters. Graham said the country needed to focus on how to get things back to normal. "I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci. I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, frankly." Graham's comments came after the White House circulated misleading talking points over the weekend.

Duration: 00:42Published

Illinois GOP congressman criticizes Trump for lack of 'loyalty' to former AG Sessions

 Trump had endorsed Sessions' opponent, who won the primary runoff in Alabama. Sessions was the first senator to support Trump's presidential bid.
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma's Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oklahoma's Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19 Watch VideoOklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he's tested positive for the coronavirus. He appears...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he tested positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he tested positive for COVID-19

One day after Oklahoma saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

Duration: 01:36Published
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. Katie Johnston reports.

Duration: 00:57Published
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Duration: 04:16Published