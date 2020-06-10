Convention center project still on track in Terre Haute, Larry Bird Museum discussed

Work, for the convention center, is set to pick up in the coming weeks.

Up work continues on the convention center in downtown terre haute.

Leaders say crews will start more tasks in the coming weeks.

That includes installing utilities... demolitions..

And street closures.

So far..

Crews started restoring the northwest lot at "7th and cherry".

That's along with the "state office parking lot" at "8th and cherry".

"the capital improvement board" says the project is still moving as scheduled.

The ball is also rolling for terre haute's "larry bird museum".

It would be at the forefront of the convention center.

"c-i-b- members" approved a "professional services agreement".

That's with "hilferty and associates incorporated".

It's a museum design firm out of athens, ohio.

The firm serves as part of a team for the museum project.

The agreement includes a design services fee of 75-thousand dollars.

Leaders say it's within the project budget... and gets the process going.