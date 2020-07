Lewiston-Porter Central School District releases preliminary reopening plan Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Lewiston-Porter Central School District releases preliminary reopening plan The Lewiston-Porter Central School district is one of the first districts in the area to detail how it will keep everyone safe come fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DISTRICT JUSTRELEASED ITSPRELIMINARYREOPENING PLAN.LEWISTON-PORTER ISONE OF THE FIRSTDISTRICTS IN THEAREA TO DETAIL HOWIT WILL KEEPEVERYONE SAFECOME FALL.THE REBOUND'STAYLOR EPPS TAKES ACLOSER LOOK FOR USTONIGHT.AS A NEW SCHOOLYEAR INCHESCLOSER..THELEWISTON PORTERSCHOOL DISTRICT ISGETTING TONS OFQUESTIONS..PAUL PHONER"FAMILIES ARENERVOUS,EVERYBODY'SNERVOUS, STAFF ISNERVOUS, TEACHERSARE NERVOUS ABOUTWHAT IT'S GOING TOLOOK LIKE, HOW WE'REGOING TO GO ABOUTTHIS, WHAT SCHOOL'SGOING TO FEEL LIKE."SUPERINTENDENTPAUL CASSERIADDRESSED SOME OFTHESE CONCERNSWEDNESDAYAFTERNOON IN ANEMAIL TO PARENTS.PAUL PHONER "JUSTTRYING TO GIVEFAMILIES ANUNDERSTANDING OFSOME OF THE THINGSWE'RE THINKING ABOUTAND DISCUSSING."HE LAYS OUT APRELIMINARY PLANFOR IN-PERSONLEARNING.PAUL PHONER "ALLSTUDENTS, ALL STAFF,ALL VISITORS, ALLPARENTS ARE GOINGTO HAVE TO WEAR AMASK OR FACECOVERING."FOR STUDENTSTHEY'LL NEED TOWEAR A MASK FROMTHE MINUTE THEYSTEP ON THEIR THEBUS... TO THE MINUTETHEY RETURN HOME..AND BUSES WILL HAVELIMITED SEATING..PAUL PHONER "AT THEVERY BEST WE'LLPROBABLY HAVE ONECHILD PER SEAT."BUT FAMILIES AREENCOURAGED TODRIVE THEIRCHILDREN TO SCHOOL.CASSERI ALSOENCOURAGESFAMILIES TO DO DAILYTEMPERATURECHECKS.AND STUDENTS WILLHAVE TO ANSWER AHEALTHQUESTIONNAIREABOUT ONCE A WEEK.THESE RULES WILLVARY BY SCHOOL.PAUL PHONER "EACH ISGOING TO HAVE THEIRINDIVIDUAL NUANCESBASED ON THE TYPESOF KIDS THAT ARETHERE, THE AGE OFTHE KIDS THAT ARETHERE."CASSERI WASEXPECTING GUIDANCEON REOPENING FROMTHE STATE ONWEDNESDAY, BUTACCORDING TO STATEEDUCATIONDEPARTMENT,OFFICIALS ARE STILLWORKING ONFINALIZING THEDOCUMENT, AND NOWEXPECT IT TO BERELEASED THURSDAY.MEANTIME, CASSERISAYS HE'LL BEWORKING WITHADMINISTRATORSOVER THE NEXT WEEKTO SUBMIT A FINALPLAN TO ALBANY BYTHE JULY 31 DEADLINE.PAUL PHONER "TAKE ADEEP BREATH, KNOWTHAT WE'RE ON IT,KNOW THAT WE WILLBE COMPLETELYTRANSPARENT."TEPPS 7EWN.





