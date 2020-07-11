Global  
 

COVID-19: 1,025 new cases, 18 new deaths statewide
Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths.

- - - - - today the mississippi state - department of health reported - 1,025 new coronavirus cases and- 18 new deaths.- now the statewide total stands- at 38-thousand-567- - - - confirmed cases and 1 thousand- 290 new deaths.

- hancock county is now at 162- cases and 14 deaths.- harrison county is now at 1,260- total cases and 17 deaths.- jackson county is now at 828- cases and 20 deaths.- stone county is now at 85 cases- and 2 deaths.

- george county , has 131 total - cases and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- stands at 323 total cases and - still




