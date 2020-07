French Bulldogs Have No Patience

Occurred on March, 2018 / Aberdeen, Scotland Info from Licensor: "I drove to the local beach with my two french bulldogs to take them a walk.

I got out of the car to put on my walking shoes and my male dog (Frank) started blasting the horn and barking at me to hurry up.

Every time he barked, he hit the horn too.

Genius dog."