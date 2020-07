Coronavirus lab results raising concerns in Florida

The Florida Department of Health confirms it is missing negative test results from labs across the state needed to give more accurate positive COVID-19 infection rates.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCROBERTS HAS BEEN DIGGINGINTO THE NUMBERS AND EXPLAINSWHY IT'S RAISING CONCERNS.ONE DOCTOR TELLS ME THEPERCENTAGE RATES BEINGREPORTED BY SOME LABS APPEARSFAR FROM ACCURATE& AND WHILETHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT CONFIRMSSOME LABS ARENNEGATIVES& THEY FEEL THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS ALSOLAGGING IN REPORTING THE TESTRESULTS THEY RECEIVE.

IN THEMIX OF REPORTING HUNDREDS OFPOSITIVE COVID-19 TESTRESULTS& HUNDREDS OF LABS OFALL SIZES STATEWIDE AREREPORTING NO NEGATIVES&TO THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT.

ITCONCERNING TO LAWMAKERS LIKEREPRESENTATIVE TOBY OVERDORF-12:46:56;00“WE NEED TO MAKESURE OUR LOCAL OFFICIALS AREGETTING THE ACCURATE DATARATHER THAN DATA THAT ISINFLATED BECAUSE WE DONENOUGH MANPOWER” IN OUR AREA-THE VA MEDICAL CENTER IN WESTPALM REPORTING 115 POSITIVESWITH NO NEGATIVES.

LAB 24 INCREPORTING 464 POSITIVE CASES&AND ZERO NEGATIVES.

FLORIDACOMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERSREPORTING 67 POSITIVES AND NONEGATIVES& FLORIDA COMMUNITYHEALTH CENTERS TELLING WPTV-THEY DO NOT KNOW WHY ALL OFTHEIR NUMBERS ARE NOTACCURATELY REFLECTED.

THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYS SOMESMALLER PRIVATE LABS IN RECENTDAYS HAVE NOT BEEN REPORTINGNEGATIVE TEST RESULTS& ANDTHEY ARE WORKING WITH THEM TOCORRECT THAT.

BUT A LOCALDOCTOR BELIEVES THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH IS ALSO FAILING TOKEEP UP WITH REPORTING DATA.01:06:03;23“ITCLEAR TO US BY THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH THAT THEY AREINCAPABLE OF HANDLING ANYWHERENEAR THE AMOUNT OF DATATHEYIT01:13:25;16“THEYTERRIFIED AND CONFUSED.THEYMESSAGES” OVERDORF- AMONGTHOSE WANTING TO SEE MOREMANPOWER TO INPUT DATA&12:48:28;12 "I KNOW OVERALLOUR HEALTH DEPARTMENTS AREPRETTY MUCH OVERWHELMED." ANDHE WANTS TO ENSURE MORETHOROUGH REPORTING FROM LABS&TO ENSURE THE MOST ACCURATEINFECTION RATE POSSIBLE.12:45:33;27 IT TAKES AWAY FROMTHE OVERALL VALIDITY OF THETESTING.

IT TAKES AWAY FROMTHAT FEELING THAT THIS IS ASITUATION WE CAN TRUST ANDTHAT WE CAN REALLY LOOK ATWHATMORE THAN 1100 LABS THATREPORT TEST RESULTS TO THESTATE, MORE THAN 400 HAD 100%POSITIVE RATES.

WEOUT TO OTHER REPORTING LABSLISTED IN OUR AREA AS HAVINGONLY POSITIVE RESULTS TO SEEIF THEY FEEL THEIR TESTS AREACCURATELY DEPICTED.

