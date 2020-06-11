The Big Ugly movie - Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Nicholas Braun, Leven Rambi

The Big Ugly movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business.

When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend – American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) – they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia.

Contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn’s girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston’s wayward son Junior.

Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers — and retribution.

Director Scott Wiper Writers Scott Wiper Actors Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Nicholas Braun, Leven Rambin Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 45 minutes