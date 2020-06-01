Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law?
Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 04:32s - Published
Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law?

Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law?

Ivanka Trump is causing a Twitter storm with her post supporting GOYA beans.

The picture is being turned into anti-Trump memes and is sparking questions of political ethics and federal law violations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dragonkinngg

DragonKinnggg Creating a distraction for her dad Trump. It's a trick. Ivanka Trump's beans tweet sparks backlash… https://t.co/fzgI9ASFGw 1 hour ago

jaxgarry

Jax RT @WTOP: According to the Department of Justice, “an employee may not use their public office for their own private gain or for that of pe… 3 hours ago

sshuklatweets

S Shukla Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/X3TFtSMS0R https://t.co/XzljT5wnRZ 3 hours ago

tsairox

Tsai Rox Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/8W6Ijaw3dU https://t.co/i60CqfNQfJ 3 hours ago

afrozasiddiqui

Afroz® Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/zMPQFvAe0v https://t.co/pwrmBcl5MO 5 hours ago

idle_prattle

idle prattle 🌱🛹💼 RT @DJosephWeiss: Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Endorsing Goya Beans Sparks Backlash — And Was Possibly Illegal https://t.co/wAGp6DzbJH via @NicoleJ… 6 hours ago

DJosephWeiss

DJ 💙🌊 Vote Blue to Save America! 🇬🇧😸✝🌈 🇺🇸 Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Endorsing Goya Beans Sparks Backlash — And Was Possibly Illegal https://t.co/wAGp6DzbJH via… https://t.co/atZAj40ldO 7 hours ago

okemini

okemini rabbi otum Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/8v4cOl72Md https://t.co/jtyXkMQerJ 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization [Video]

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist. The term is used broadly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published