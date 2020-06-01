Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law?
Ivanka Trump is causing a Twitter storm with her post supporting GOYA beans.
The picture is being turned into anti-Trump memes and is sparking questions of political ethics and federal law violations.
DragonKinnggg Creating a distraction for her dad Trump. It's a trick.
Ivanka Trump's beans tweet sparks backlash… https://t.co/fzgI9ASFGw 1 hour ago
Jax RT @WTOP: According to the Department of Justice, “an employee may not use their public office for their own private gain or for that of pe… 3 hours ago
S Shukla Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/X3TFtSMS0R https://t.co/XzljT5wnRZ 3 hours ago
Tsai Rox Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/8W6Ijaw3dU https://t.co/i60CqfNQfJ 3 hours ago
Afroz® Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/zMPQFvAe0v https://t.co/pwrmBcl5MO 5 hours ago
idle prattle 🌱🛹💼 RT @DJosephWeiss: Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Endorsing Goya Beans Sparks Backlash — And Was Possibly Illegal https://t.co/wAGp6DzbJH via @NicoleJ… 6 hours ago
DJ 💙🌊 Vote Blue to Save America! 🇬🇧😸✝🌈 🇺🇸 Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Endorsing Goya Beans Sparks Backlash — And Was Possibly Illegal https://t.co/wAGp6DzbJH via… https://t.co/atZAj40ldO 7 hours ago
okemini rabbi otum Ivanka Trump sparks bean memes after she posed with can of Goya beans https://t.co/8v4cOl72Md https://t.co/jtyXkMQerJ 7 hours ago
Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being DestroyedPresident Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.”..
Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist OrganizationTrump to Label Antifa
a Terrorist Organization President Donald Trump made
the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Donald Trump, Twitter Antifa is short for anti-fascist.
The term is used broadly..