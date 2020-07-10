Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:30Published
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: Gunners come from behind to end champions' record hopesArsenal come from behind to boost European hopes and deny champions Liverpool the chance to set a new Premier League points record.
BBC News
Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the KopLiverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Tashan Daniel: Arsenal fan stabbed on Tube 'for looking at killer'Tashan Daniel was stabbed to death at Hillingdon Tube station on 24 September, court hears.
BBC News
Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: David Silva scores one and assists another to leave Cherries in troubleDavid Silva scores one and assists another in his penultimate home Premier League game to leave Bournemouth in trouble.
BBC News
Silva stars as Man City survive Bournemouth fightbackDavid Silva scores one and assists another in his penultimate home Premier League game to leave Bournemouth in trouble.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this