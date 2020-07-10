Global  
 

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned as Liverpool's hopes of making 100 points in the Premier League looked lost after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

