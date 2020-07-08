New COVID-19 testing strategy

New strategy could leave post-Brexit UK more vulnerable to retaliation, say experts

The federal government has approved a new strategy for fighting gender inequality, the first of its...

The Japanese carmaker has unveiled the first of many electric vehicles as part of a new strategy.

Carolyn foster RT @Lily_61Warren : @DrTomFrieden @DRUMR48 The future feels bleak. With no testing strategy, Trump now intends to strip CDC control of Covid… 2 hours ago

Bethan Nickson RT @hughes_eilir : Great to see the Welsh COVID-19 testing strategy as announced today by @vaughangething . Local Testing Plans are to be d… 2 hours ago

CLAIM NO EASY VICTORIES @lordjahisto 1. Why is there no cash injection from Tibiyo? 2. Why are schools opened? 3. How is the backlog at the… https://t.co/5rKPFLGcPq 1 hour ago

LaPeste @AlexBerenson In a little noticed development, Newsom acted yesterday to retreat from his “test everyone, every day… https://t.co/o2Hrlp3XRM 50 minutes ago

Jonathan Sexton RT @CIDRAP : Listen to @mtosterholm on the Ars Longa Media "COVID-19 Commonsense Conversations" podcast with @tedoconnell talk about US and… 42 minutes ago

M.T.Indie RT @AlamoOnTheRise : It's July 15th (tax day) and Trump still doesn’t have an adequate national covid-19 testing strategy. 32 minutes ago

Martin Cooper RT @devisridhar : Feeling optimistic & think that UK govt will pursue a ‘Zero COVID’ strategy given few other options. Look at debates on wh… 28 minutes ago