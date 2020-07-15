Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden
Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 04:58s - Published
‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden

‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden

Comcast's NBCUniversal entered the video streaming market with the launch of Peacock, which is now available on multiple platforms to watch on TV and mobile devices.

The ad-supported service has a mix of live and on-demand programming including movies, news, sports, reality series and late-night shows for free, and a premium tier with exclusive original programming for $4.99 a month.

Viewers who don't want to see ads pay an extra $5 a month.

In preparing for this week's official launch, Peacock had several months to experiment with its marketing efforts following a limited release on Comcast's Xfinity Flex platform for streaming-only customers and the Xfinity X1 pay-TV service.

"The pre-launch gave us an interesting sandbox to experiment in — with millions of subscribers.

It helped us learn what channels are driving the most high-value users for us," Patricia Hadden, head of growth marketing at Peacock, said.

"Our email campaign had more than double the average open rates." The goal of its marketing was to drive viewership by highlighting different types of content and parts of Peacock's service, which includes a "trending" page to give viewers an idea of what most people are watching.

Peacock was active with emails and push notifications to mobile users during the pre-launch.

"Allowing folks to know more about the product, especially in the email channel, has driven an accelerated return rate back to Peacock," Hadden said.

"We've found similar results with our paid engagement and retention campaigns as well." The company built a customized tech stack driven by the needs of its marketing team, and with an eye to having greater flexibility in customizing campaigns based on audience response to its messaging.

Peacock seeks a mass audience on a variety of platforms. "The goal of Peacock was to democratize premium content, and to make it available for all," Hadden said.

"We're going after everyone."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evemathansen78

Eve @Craigers20 @AndrewAngelCG @kristyfromblock @jsolomonReports OK Karen.... haha sad, you obviously jellious that you… https://t.co/VKy2ZH0Vlc 1 minute ago

CmdrLlama

🏴‍☠️Llama 🏴‍☠️ 🍀🦙 I was a straight A student till this happened! I had never missed a day of school but after they let me back with m… https://t.co/5MtImIC3YJ 21 minutes ago

TaeIsMyNugget

Epik @doriajane2161 @BigHitEnt The fandom is going after a couple of the co-writers for Sweet N*ght because they didn’t… https://t.co/4rURpp9Dlu 22 minutes ago

Lewy_Bluh

Lewy_Bluh Thank you everyone who dropped in today appreciate you all. Not going to lie might be getting hooked on Animal Cros… https://t.co/Sj46duxSVY 25 minutes ago

xXPinkuuXx

.:xX-Pinku-Xx:. /BLM! @MisfitSparkly half the time that happens they just don't know what the heck is going on, neither do they even put… https://t.co/NqLvBZz8LW 30 minutes ago

have_alot

I Have Alot I Need To Get Out Am I really not allowed to be affected when things keep going wrong? Failure after failure and all everyone says (o… https://t.co/mn9ZSGMCPl 35 minutes ago

erikaaaLunaaa

erikaaa @TruthAddict17 @chrissyteigen I just hope we are going after everyone who seems to have been involved with these si… https://t.co/UBbY9yFswX 46 minutes ago

bella22198388

bella RT @kiwisugaar: I’m so glad after going solo Harry has surrounded himself with such a tight group of close friends, everyone in the band, J… 55 minutes ago