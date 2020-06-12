Global  
 

Study: Eat This Three Times A Week To Protect Your Brain From Nasty Neurotoxins
Brain volume loss and white matter loss occurs naturally in aging, but environmental toxins, such as those found in polluted air, can compound the problem.

That's because fine particulate matter emitted into the air is a neurotoxin.

It can cross the blood-brain barrier, which is very bad for the brain.

And yet, CNN reports a new study reveals air filters and masks are only part of the arsenal available to try to protect our cognitive abilities.

Researchers at Columbia University say eating fish or shellfish three times a week may give women enough omega-3 fatty acids to counteract the damage.

Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to fight inflammation and maintain brain structure in aging brains.

They have also been found to reduce brain damage caused by neurotoxins like lead and mercury.

Prof. Dr. Ka Kahe, Study Author Columbia University

