Utica College graduate cross country runner, Kaitlyn Stinson, is the school's nominee for the national award, highlighting a female student-athlete who has excelled both in and out of her sport.

Utica College's Stinson nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award

Kaitlyn stinson has been nominated for the 2020 n-c-a-a woman of the year award.

Stinson is one of a record 605 athletes from around the country - from all three n-c-a-a divisions - to be nominated.

She's just one of two nominees from the empire eight conference.

In its 30th year - the n-c-a-a woman of the year award honors graduating student- athletes who have excelled in academics - athletics -service and leadership throughout their college careers.

Stinson is one of u- c's most decorated cross-country runners.

She's a three-time empire eight conference runner of the year - an individual empire eight champion - won three empire eight team championships with the pioneers and is the only two-time n- c-a-a cross country qualifier in school history.

Ten honorees from each n-c-a-a division will be selected before narrowing it down to nine finalists in september.

A potential scary situation