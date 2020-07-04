Global  
 

Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The goal of the study is to find out how effective the vaccine is in protecting against COVID-19 and how long the protection lasts.

