Vanderbilt seeking 1K volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
The goal of the study is to find out how effective the vaccine is in protecting against COVID-19 and how long the protection lasts.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO READ UP ONTHIS, GO TO OUR WEBSITE.
Redding research center searching for coronavirus vaccine volunteersA Redding research center is working to run a trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Scientists, Researchers Recruiting People For Coronavirus Vaccine TrialAntonio Cisneros recently answered a call for volunteers for a potential human trial to help speed up the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus. Rachel Kim reports.
Volunteers sign up for potential COVID-19 trialVolunteers sign up for potential COVID-19 trial