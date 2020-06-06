Hospitals No Longer Reporting Corona Data To CDC

President Trump's administration ordered hospitals to stop reporting test results to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, and to instead send it to a central database in Washington D.C.

While critics worry this is another move by the white house to discredit the centers for disease control crestwood hospital ceo told me reporting the numbers is time consuming.

She's open to the idea of everything going to one agency.

Dr. pam hudson, crestwood ceo "there has been an effort to try to streamline the reporting to get hopefully a one master source for the data."

Dr pam hudson the c-e-o of crestwood hospital - said she is aware of president trumps administration's order for hospitals to no longer report coronavirus data to the c-dc.

Hudson said reporting to a central database would hopefully help cut down time it takes to currently report the numbers.

Dr. pam hudson, crestwood ceo "it has been taking hours at the hospital.

It would be troublesome if we had to enter into 4 or 5 different databases."

Daily reporting is important because it helps the white house coronavirus task force allocate personal protective equipment and remedesivir.

Hudson hopes there is an answer way soon to input the data.

"the other piece is the data entry is very laborious.

It is not automated yet.

Many of the reporting we do for public health, for diseases that have been around for along time are as soon as the tests are run the interface sends the data to the state."

The data collected by the department of health and human services might not be available to the public.

Critics argue it will prevent researchers and other health officials from accurately tracking the pandemic.

There's also concern the numbers could be politicized or withheld.

Hudson said she is simply looking at the data aspect of a new reporting system.

"certainly we've all see the headlines, and whether or not there is a nefarious scheme behind it, is not for me to say, but the data management piece it would be nice to have a single source of truth."

To help hospitals it's also been discussed by president trump's administration to send the national guard to hospitals to help get data inputted daily.

Hudson said didn't have any knowledge of that idea so she didn't feel comfortable commenting about what impact that could have on crestwood hospital.

