Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Also reported by • SBS

Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe...

Also reported by • Seattle Times

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kanye West,...

Also reported by • TechCrunch

Scammers compromised accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and others to collect...