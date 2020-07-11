|
Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked
Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked
Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam.
