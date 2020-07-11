Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

(7/15/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin scam: Twitter suspends all verified accounts following high-profile account hacks

Scammers compromised accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and others to collect...
Independent - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


High-profile Twitter accounts targeted in cryptocurrency scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kanye West,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED)

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED) Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times



Tweets about this

nonsoofoma1

Nonso Ifeanychukwu Ofoma International Security At stake as Drama fold of Twitter When Hackers took over dozens of high-profile Twitter acco… https://t.co/jUoTYdykV0 4 seconds ago

greentunavinyl

Kristina Elena 🦩 RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - Prominent Twitter accounts including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Gates were hacked in an apparent bitcoin scam.… 10 seconds ago

Eal_foh_calvin

Ealefoh calvin RT @oyimzy: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Wiz Khalifa, Apple, Uber and Jeff Bezos all hacked and tweets have been put out… 11 seconds ago

PhilstarNews

Philstar.com The list of accounts commandeered simultaneously grew rapidly to include Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Uber, Microsoft c… https://t.co/XQ1izEqoju 13 seconds ago

SassyLadyfromVA

Sassy Lady💯🇺🇸 RT @DrNealHouston: BREAKING: Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s Twitter Accounts HACKED… Along With Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and MORE… 25 seconds ago

HelmutSchimpfke

Helmut Schimpfke . Twitter Accounts Of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hit By Hackers https://t.co/lPlNZmSQvQ MEGA… https://t.co/yPtCMUvGdY 36 seconds ago

AlterioVivi

Vivi Alterio RT @DIDNOTVOTEFOR44: BREAKING: Joe Biden and Barack Obama's Twitter Accounts HACKED... Along With Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and MO… 38 seconds ago

khyati5hah

khyati RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Hackers take over Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and many more. ht… 40 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates, and more were hacked in a massive Bitcoin scam [Video]

Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates, and more were hacked in a massive Bitcoin scam

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:03Published
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now [Video]

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar [Video]

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents-..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published