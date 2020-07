Guy Crashes Face First Into the Water While Barefoot Water Skiing

This guy was doing barefoot water skiing in the lake.

As soon as he was confident, he gave a thumbs up.

However, the very next moment, he lost his balance and fell face-first into the water.

He broke his wrist due to the accident.

