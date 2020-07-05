The Met Plans To Reopen In August

A reopening date is set for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Tweets about this Mike RT @DanielleLerner: .@Supt_Hoffman says she’s “not confident” we’ll be ready to safely reopen schools by August 17. Will be meeting with @d… 52 minutes ago Kat Caric Metropolitan Museum of Art to Reopen Five Days a Week in August https://t.co/c8dTMKrAxX https://t.co/LpJ8JqRG2n 1 hour ago Charlette RT @cnnbrk: New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it plans to reopen to the public at the end of August after being clo… 1 hour ago Michiko Metropolitan Museum of Art to Reopen Five Days a Week in August https://t.co/6botYpoeVL 2 hours ago Brianypaul... RT @Independent_ie: #BREAKING Plans to reopen pubs postponed until August 10 amid concerns over increase in Covid-19 cases https://t.co/k6C… 3 hours ago Vinnie Gillooly RT @missjudithboyle: These are mostly small rural pubs, family owed, who have made scarifies to survive & struggled through the last 10year… 3 hours ago Dorothea Bozicolona-Volpe Ige delays plan to reopen tourism until Sept. 1 amid COVID-19 surge on the mainland https://t.co/7BPtYsQamd… https://t.co/BvFXIIA0RT 3 hours ago PROSTIR.MUSEUM RT @TheArtNewspaper: The Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen on 29 August 🎉 https://t.co/26Au4wvxFV @metmuseum 3 hours ago