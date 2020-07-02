Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android
Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today.
According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure.
As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month.
Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year.
About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.
