Pass Christian School District announces reopening plan for 2020

The Pass Christian School District has announced its reopening plan for the upcoming school year, giving families learning options to choose from.

- the pass christian school - district has announced it's - reopening plan for the upcoming- school year, giving - families learning options to- choose from.- students will be able to return- for the next school year- under either a safety-enhanced- traditional model or an - online e-learning option using- the pirate e-learning academy - option.

- students who use the e-learing- option will be provided with an- electronic device to assist wit- learning, while face- coverings will be provided for- students and teachers who - return to campus.

- additionally, temperature - screenings will be conducted- and classrooms will be arranged- to optimized social - distancing.

- superintendent dr. carla evers- says giving families learning - options is important during thi- time.

- - "it is our goal for our student- to stay - connected to us, even if it's - going to be school at home, we- want them to be - - - - connected to us, because when - all of this is over, we want to- make sure that they - come back to us prepared for- that next level of learning."

- dr. evers reminds parents to- register their children for the- upcoming school year as soon as- possible or let their child's - school know if they choose to - use the