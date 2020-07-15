Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pass Christian School District announces reopening plan for 2020
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Pass Christian School District announces reopening plan for 2020

Pass Christian School District announces reopening plan for 2020

The Pass Christian School District has announced its reopening plan for the upcoming school year, giving families learning options to choose from.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

- the pass christian school - district has announced it's - reopening plan for the upcoming- school year, giving - families learning options to- choose from.- students will be able to return- for the next school year- under either a safety-enhanced- traditional model or an - online e-learning option using- the pirate e-learning academy - option.

- students who use the e-learing- option will be provided with an- electronic device to assist wit- learning, while face- coverings will be provided for- students and teachers who - return to campus.

- additionally, temperature - screenings will be conducted- and classrooms will be arranged- to optimized social - distancing.

- superintendent dr. carla evers- says giving families learning - options is important during thi- time.

- - "it is our goal for our student- to stay - connected to us, even if it's - going to be school at home, we- want them to be - - - - connected to us, because when - all of this is over, we want to- make sure that they - come back to us prepared for- that next level of learning."

- dr. evers reminds parents to- register their children for the- upcoming school year as soon as- possible or let their child's - school know if they choose to - use the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lstrout

Lawrence Strout RT @WLOX: Pass Christian School District gives parents two options for upcoming school year https://t.co/HqjO5ez0hs 23 hours ago

WLOX

WLOX Pass Christian School District gives parents two options for upcoming school year https://t.co/HqjO5ez0hs 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lewiston-Porter Central School District releases preliminary reopening plan [Video]

Lewiston-Porter Central School District releases preliminary reopening plan

The Lewiston-Porter Central School district is one of the first districts in the area to detail how it will keep everyone safe come fall.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:50Published
Collier County School district announces reopening plan [Video]

Collier County School district announces reopening plan

Collier County Schools will give parents different options for their children. They are also pushing back the start of school one week. They will require students to wear protective goggles and masks..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:03Published
Philadelphia School District Releases Reopening Plan, Includes Hybrid Instruction [Video]

Philadelphia School District Releases Reopening Plan, Includes Hybrid Instruction

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:54Published