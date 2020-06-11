1000 beds COVID treatment centre ready in Kerala's Malappuram

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki. It has been raining heavily since Tuesday night. Several areas in Kochi city, including the busy Jos junction, MG road, Panampilly nagar are waterlogged. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminus in the city is inundated. Water has also entered many homes in west Kochi. Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. With wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea.Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses, while last year the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides had wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people including women and children had lost lives at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad alone when the massive landslides rocked the places.
Volunteers of People for Animal Welfare Services rescued a dog that had its mouth sealed with insulation tape around it for two weeks in Ollur of Thrissur district. The dog has now been shifted to an animal shelter home. This is not the first case of animal cruelty in Kerala, recently, a pregnant elephant was killed after some people fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala's Malappuram.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing a "generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities."View on euronews
3-year-old boy died on August 02 after swallowing a coin. Aluva councillor, Santosh alleges medical negligence behind the death. Councillor said boy died at the hospital as the doctor refused to attend him. Speaking to ANI, he said, "He went to Ernakulam General Hospital but didn't get proper treatment. Later, Alappuzha Medical College denied treatment saying he is from a containment zone"
BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."
Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.
A 750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. COVID-19 bed care facility opened at Travancore International convention centre in Green Field Stadium..