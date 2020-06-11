Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1000 beds COVID treatment centre ready in Kerala's Malappuram
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
1000 beds COVID treatment centre ready in Kerala's Malappuram

1000 beds COVID treatment centre ready in Kerala's Malappuram

A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram.

Patients who have tested positive but don't have any symptom will be treated at the centre.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Malappuram Malappuram City in Kerala, India

Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert [Video]

Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki. It has been raining heavily since Tuesday night. Several areas in Kochi city, including the busy Jos junction, MG road, Panampilly nagar are waterlogged. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminus in the city is inundated. Water has also entered many homes in west Kochi. Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. With wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea.Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses, while last year the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides had wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people including women and children had lost lives at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad alone when the massive landslides rocked the places.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published
Dog with his mouth sealed with insulation tape rescued in Thrissur [Video]

Dog with his mouth sealed with insulation tape rescued in Thrissur

Volunteers of People for Animal Welfare Services rescued a dog that had its mouth sealed with insulation tape around it for two weeks in Ollur of Thrissur district. The dog has now been shifted to an animal shelter home. This is not the first case of animal cruelty in Kerala, recently, a pregnant elephant was killed after some people fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala's Malappuram.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]] [Video]

[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published
UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history [Video]

UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing a "generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published
WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19

The World Health Organisation has warned that despite the progress in vaccine research, the road to normality remains far off.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Child dies after swallowing coin allegedly due to medical negligence in Kerala [Video]

Child dies after swallowing coin allegedly due to medical negligence in Kerala

3-year-old boy died on August 02 after swallowing a coin. Aluva councillor, Santosh alleges medical negligence behind the death. Councillor said boy died at the hospital as the doctor refused to attend him. Speaking to ANI, he said, "He went to Ernakulam General Hospital but didn't get proper treatment. Later, Alappuzha Medical College denied treatment saying he is from a containment zone"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations; 6 arrested

 The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled..
DNA
Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melngai416

∙ Melanie Ngai ∙ 🖤🔴 ∙ 🇨🇳🇨🇦🇭🇰 ∙ 🤜👊🤛 ∙ Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo COVID-19 treatment centre will have 500 beds and three doctors on duty at all times. (Phot… https://t.co/LB6HDQPDCM 5 days ago

BeHuman00x

Justice for #PMCDEPOSITORS RT @LogicalIndians: Sanjay Garag was denied admission due to lack of #beds and had to use his friend's influence to get timely #treatment f… 5 days ago

LogicalIndians

The Logical Indian Sanjay Garag was denied admission due to lack of #beds and had to use his friend's influence to get timely… https://t.co/QZq5QjQK7q 5 days ago

_HousingCrisis

Homeless & Housing Coalition RT @SeanadCEG: @SenLynnRuane "Unfortunately there have been many more deaths in homeless services due to people being moved on from treatme… 6 days ago

SeanadCEG

Seanad CEG @SenLynnRuane "Unfortunately there have been many more deaths in homeless services due to people being moved on fro… https://t.co/ZHBGy1YBhg 6 days ago

OdiaProud

Proud Odia @CMO_Odisha @bmcbbsr Currently, the COVID Health Centre (CHC) at Urban Community Health Centre, Patia, is having 60… https://t.co/d8kx89CwVs 1 week ago

DipikaNpatel2

Dipika. N.patel RT @shadab1on1: #Godhra Masjid In Vadodara, #Gujarat Is Now A #Covid Centre Providing Free Treatment The Ground Floor Has Been Converted T… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram

A 750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. COVID-19 bed care facility opened at Travancore International convention centre in Green Field Stadium..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
Watch: ITBP conducts Yoga session at Sardar Patel Covid care Centre [Video]

Watch: ITBP conducts Yoga session at Sardar Patel Covid care Centre

ITBP conducted yoga classes at the Sardar Patel Covid care centre in Delhi. Around 150 Covid patients are currently admitted to the Covid care centre which is being operated by the ITBP. This is the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published
South Delhi DM informs about e-management set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID care centre [Video]

South Delhi DM informs about e-management set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID care centre

Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi's Chattarpur which has been converted into COVID-19 care centre. Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the centre for inspection...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published