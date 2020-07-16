George County releases mugshots for multiple crimes

The George County Sheriff’s Office has released mugshots of suspects from multiple burglaries and thefts from over the weekend.

- on sunday, the george county- sheriff's office responded to a- report of a possible commercial- burglary off of - highway 26 west.

Deputies - discovered that the daycare had- been entered and several items- of value were taken.

Two- suspects were identified.

- william dennis henry- 22- and christian michael holcomb - 27- have each been charged with one- - - - count of commercial burglary.

- and another investigation is- still ongoing after a home was- broken into off the 1100 block- - - - of kit maples.

Deputies - identified the suspect as - nicholas lynn harper- 36- .

Harper is described as a whit- male, approximately 5 - foot 11 and 170 pounds, with- brown hair and brown eyes, and- may have a scar on the back of- his head.

Harper was last seen- in- the vestry road area of jackson- county.

- plus -- the george county - sheriff's office is asking for- the - public's assistance in locating- a stolen vehicle- and the suspect who may be- driving it.

The suspect in the- theft was determined to be- nickie timothy-james fielder- 29- .

He is charged with one count- of motor vehicle theft and may- be- in the gautier or d'iberville - area.

He is described as a whit- male, - approximately 5-feet-9-inches - tall and 230 lbs., with brown - hair- and blue eyes.

If you have- contact with him or have- information on- his whereabouts, please