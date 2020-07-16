George County releases mugshots for multiple crimes

|
Our jobs - as alderman" - the george county sheriffs- office has released - mugshots of suspects from - multiple burglaries and - thefts from over the weekend.
- on sunday, the george county- sheriff's office responded to a- report of a possible commercial- burglary off of - highway 26 west.
Deputies - discovered that the daycare had- been entered and several items- of value were taken.
Two- suspects were identified.
- william dennis henry- 22- and christian michael holcomb - 27- have each been charged with one- - - - count of commercial burglary.
- and another investigation is- still ongoing after a home was- broken into off the 1100 block- - - - of kit maples.
Deputies - identified the suspect as - nicholas lynn harper- 36- .
Harper is described as a whit- male, approximately 5 - foot 11 and 170 pounds, with- brown hair and brown eyes, and- may have a scar on the back of- his head.
Harper was last seen- in- the vestry road area of jackson- county.
- plus -- the george county - sheriff's office is asking for- the - public's assistance in locating- a stolen vehicle- and the suspect who may be- driving it.
The suspect in the- theft was determined to be- nickie timothy-james fielder- 29- .
He is charged with one count- of motor vehicle theft and may- be- in the gautier or d'iberville - area.
He is described as a whit- male, - approximately 5-feet-9-inches - tall and 230 lbs., with brown - hair- and blue eyes.
If you have- contact with him or have- information on- his whereabouts, please
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this