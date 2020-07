Florida Senate Democrats announced a 'Step Back to Safety' plan

Restrictions, according to the plan, would be lifted once counties meet certain requirements.

The rules are close to what Phase 1 looked like.

BARS ANDNIGHTCLUBS WOULD CLOSE.

ALLBUSINESSES WOULD OPERATE AT 25PERCENT CAPACITY.

STUDENTS WOULDHAVE ONLINE OPTIONS AND WAIT ATLEAST ANOTHER MONTH BEFORERETURNING TO SCHOOLS.RESTRICTIONS WOULD THENLIFTED COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IFPOSITIVITY RATES REMAIN AT FIVEPERCENT FOR TWO WEEKS.(41-51) "if we don’t go backright now, it’s only going toget worse.

I promise you.

Thnumbers prove it.

We see ithappening right now.

The proofis in the pudding."WHILE SUPPORTERS AGREE... AROLLBACK OF ANY KIND WOULDLIKELY HURT THE ALREADY WEAKENEDECONOMY, LAWMAKERS SAY THEIROPTION IS BETTER THAN RISKINGANOTHER SHUTDOWN.

