Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published
2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years

2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years

The 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade has been officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rose Parade Canceled, Rose Bowl Game Still In Play

More bad news ... the 2021 Rose Parade is officially OFF -- the first time the event has been...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Rose Parade 2021 Canceled in Pasadena, First Time in 75 Years

Rose Parade 2021 Canceled in Pasadena, First Time in 75 Years The Rose Parade that takes place on New Year’s Day will not take place to ring in the new year on...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

rannynm11

Ranny Levy RT @NYDailyNews: The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since World War I… 2 minutes ago

JeffSeaBee

Jeff Plumber RT @rantinglydotcom: Rose Bowl Parade Canceled For First Time Since World War II https://t.co/ZM6t6Gjs2g 3 minutes ago

RipleyInCT

Ripley in CT RT @brat2381: Are y’all paying attention? This parade was supposed to be next January. If you can...prepare your home, mind, and pantry for… 3 minutes ago

massagejoy

Joy Wilkins Massage RT @KSBY: For the first time since World War II, the Rose Parade has been canceled. https://t.co/x1iMevAkfi 9 minutes ago

js70rm1

yeah wtf RT @Apex_WW: Rose Parade in #California canceled for first time in 76 years due to #coronavirus - Reuters 15 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since Worl… https://t.co/yvLpVUtWSQ 24 minutes ago

domackis

dj mack deboosted How can they know the virus will still be in Jan 2021 active?https://t.co/8QuuHGkBhq 25 minutes ago

Capitol_Weekly

Capitol Weekly LAT: The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled for first time in 75 years https://t.co/bbNaADgiTt 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus [Video]

2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus

The 132nd Rose Parade has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in 75 years that the New Year’s Day tradition won’t be held.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:38Published
Madam Carroll holds 4th of July boat parade for veterans and first responders [Video]

Madam Carroll holds 4th of July boat parade for veterans and first responders

To kick off 4th of July The Madam Carroll held a boat parade to honor veterans and first responders. News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with the organizer and a first responder about how important this..

Credit: WLFIPublished
Liverpool fan bored of waiting for season to restart holds his own open-top truck parade [Video]

Liverpool fan bored of waiting for season to restart holds his own open-top truck parade

A Liverpool supporter fed up of waiting for season to restart staged his own open-top truck title parade. Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon has been following the team's runaway success and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:55Published