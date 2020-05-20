2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years

The 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade has been officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rose Parade that takes place on New Year’s Day will not take place to ring in the new year on...

More bad news ... the 2021 Rose Parade is officially OFF -- the first time the event has been...

Capitol Weekly LAT: The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled for first time in 75 years https://t.co/bbNaADgiTt 26 minutes ago

dj mack deboosted How can they know the virus will still be in Jan 2021 active?https://t.co/8QuuHGkBhq 25 minutes ago

New York Daily News The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since Worl… https://t.co/yvLpVUtWSQ 24 minutes ago

yeah wtf RT @Apex_WW : Rose Parade in #California canceled for first time in 76 years due to #coronavirus - Reuters 15 minutes ago

Joy Wilkins Massage RT @KSBY : For the first time since World War II, the Rose Parade has been canceled. https://t.co/x1iMevAkfi 9 minutes ago

Ripley in CT RT @brat2381 : Are y’all paying attention? This parade was supposed to be next January. If you can...prepare your home, mind, and pantry for… 3 minutes ago

Ranny Levy RT @NYDailyNews : The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since World War I… 2 minutes ago