2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years
The 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade has been officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ranny Levy RT @NYDailyNews: The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since World War I… 2 minutes ago
Jeff Plumber RT @rantinglydotcom: Rose Bowl Parade Canceled For First Time Since World War II
https://t.co/ZM6t6Gjs2g 3 minutes ago
Ripley in CT RT @brat2381: Are y’all paying attention? This parade was supposed to be next January. If you can...prepare your home, mind, and pantry for… 3 minutes ago
Joy Wilkins Massage RT @KSBY: For the first time since World War II, the Rose Parade has been canceled.
https://t.co/x1iMevAkfi 9 minutes ago
yeah wtf RT @Apex_WW: Rose Parade in #California canceled for first time in 76 years due to #coronavirus - Reuters 15 minutes ago
New York Daily News The Rose Parade was postponed due to coronavirus. It's the first time the annual event has been canceled since Worl… https://t.co/yvLpVUtWSQ 24 minutes ago
dj mack deboosted How can they know the virus will still be in Jan 2021 active?https://t.co/8QuuHGkBhq 25 minutes ago
Capitol Weekly LAT: The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled for first time in 75 years https://t.co/bbNaADgiTt 26 minutes ago
2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirusThe 132nd Rose Parade has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in 75 years that the New Year’s Day tradition won’t be held.
Madam Carroll holds 4th of July boat parade for veterans and first respondersTo kick off 4th of July The Madam Carroll held a boat parade to honor veterans and first responders. News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with the organizer and a first responder about how important this..
Liverpool fan bored of waiting for season to restart holds his own open-top truck paradeA Liverpool supporter fed up of waiting for season to restart staged his own open-top truck title parade.
Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon has been following the team's runaway success and..