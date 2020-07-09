Health experts: More Ohioans wearing masks will flatten COVID-19 curve

Local health experts say if roughly 80% of Ohioans mask up, the state could see a flattened curve in a matter of weeks.

GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE SAYS --NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT -- TOKEEP THE CURVE DOWN.HE SAYS --NOW IS THE TIME TO WEAR A MASK."My friends this is not adrill.

This is certainly isnot anyhoax.""Ohioans have always been apeople willing to sacrificetoday for a bettertomorrowHE ASKS THAT PEOPLEWEAR MASKS -- WHENEVER YOUSTEP OUT IN PUBLIC -- NOMATTER WHERE YOU LIVE.HE SAYS-- EVEN FOR THOSE THAT DOUBTTHE VALIDITY OF MASK-WEARING --THERE IS NO QUESTION THAT ITCOULD HELP SAVE LIVES."The jury's back, the verdictis in.

There is a broadconsensus today in themedical, health and businesscommunities that masks arecritical."DEWINE SAYS WEARINGMASKS FOR NEXT 4 TO 6 WEEKSCOULD DRIVE THE PANDEMIC INTOTHE GROUND.AND TONIGHT --LOCAL HEALTH CARE LEADERS TELLUS -- THEY LIKE WHAT THEGOVERNOR HAD TO SAY."This is our chance to dothings right again.

He didn'trequire us, but encouraged allofus."THEY ARE RESPONDINGTONIGHT -- AFTER GOVERNORDEWINE SET THE TONE DURING HISFORMAL, STATEWIDE ADDRESS."THE GOVERNOR DID NOT ISSUE AMANDATE -- OR DECLARE AN ORDER.HE SIMPLY ASKED THAT OHIOANSLOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER -- BYDONNING FACECOVERINGS."WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER JAKE RYLE SPOKE WITHHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS HEREIN THE TRI-STATE -- FOR THEIRTAKE ON THE GOVERNOR'S PLEA."Cincinnati HealthCommissioner Melba Moorecalled it a reset button.

Anopportunity for Ohioans toonce again flatten the curve..by doing something simple -putting on a mask."A CALL TOACTION..That's what we thought thegovernor was going to do, anddid."DOCTOR STEVE FEAGINS WITHHAMILTON COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH.."A little inconvenience bywearing a mask can go a longway in preserving the abilityto go to school, possiblyplaysports."DOCTOR JAMELLEBOWERS..

HAS BEEN ON THEFRONTLINE OF THE PANDEMIC.."Surgeons wear our masksevery day.

Nobody is fallingover.

Everyone is handling itjust fine.

SHE'S THE REGIONALMEDICAL DIRECTOR FOR SOUNDPHYSICIANS..THEY PROVIDEINPATIENT SERVICES TO MERCYHEALTH.'Right now we still haveroom.

We're certainly gettingmore full than typically whatwe'd see in the summer months.We're still able to handle thecapacity.

It is gettingconcerning if we're going inthwrong direction,"SO WHATSHOULD YOU KNOW BEFORE HEADINGOUT THE DOOR?

LEAVE THESURGICAL MASKS..

FOR MEDICALPROFESSIONALS.."We need them more as we dohave known exposure to thosepatients.

In the community, acloth mask is just fine."SHESAYS TREATMENT HAS SHE SAYSSHE SAYS TREATMENT HASIMPROVED OVER THE PAST FEWMONTHS..

BUT THAT DOESN'T STOPTHE SNOWBALL EFFECT..

LONGERSTAYS IN THE HOSPITAL..

ON TOPOF MORE PEOPLE COMINGIN.."And that's when we start toreach capacity.

We don't wantto do that if we can avoid it."THE NUMBER OF OHIO CASESINCREASES..

BUT THESEHEALTHCARE WORKERS SAY THERE'SSTILL TIME..

TO SLOW THESPREAD."If we were to continue onthis track I think it wouldbecome more worrisome.

I thinkright now we can still handlethe capacity.

But we don'twant to get to the point wherewecannot.""Officials say if 80-percentof people wear a mask when inpublicwe could see aflattened curve in a matter ofseveral weeks.

But they warn -it will take time, andpersistence..

To pay off.

JakeRyle, WCPO 9 News