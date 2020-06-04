'Our Guardian Angel': Family of man found in river talk about his life
The family of a man found dead in the Milwaukee River says he was a special guy and a guardian angel for his siblings.
UNTIL 8 P.M.
TOMORROW RIGHT HEREON TMJ4.
Friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be stroked in IndonesiaA friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be patted on the snout and be fed pieces of fish.
The huge estuarine crocodile has been living in a river in Bontang City, East Kalimantan,..
Hero In Harm's Way: Family Remembers Evan IshimaA young man put himself in harm's way save two strangers struggling in the fast-moving waters of the Cosumnes River, but his heroics cost him his own life.