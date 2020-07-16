Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa airport relying on new tech to help keep facilities clean
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Tampa airport relying on new tech to help keep facilities clean

Tampa airport relying on new tech to help keep facilities clean

It most recently rolled out new machines using robot software at escalators.

They can sanitize the handrails a mile a minute, according to the airport.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lilhaycraft

Theseeyescry RT @HaleyBullNews: Traveling soon? Tampa International Airport is using new technology to help clean and disinfect while you pass through:… 2 minutes ago

HaleyBullNews

Haley Bull Traveling soon? Tampa International Airport is using new technology to help clean and disinfect while you pass thro… https://t.co/r8FFf0M6JK 12 minutes ago