Tampa airport relying on new tech to help keep facilities clean
It most recently rolled out new machines using robot software at escalators.
They can sanitize the handrails a mile a minute, according to the airport.
Theseeyescry RT @HaleyBullNews: Traveling soon? Tampa International Airport is using new technology to help clean and disinfect while you pass through:… 2 minutes ago
Haley Bull Traveling soon? Tampa International Airport is using new technology to help clean and disinfect while you pass thro… https://t.co/r8FFf0M6JK 12 minutes ago