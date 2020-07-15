Wilmington police officers trim overgrown shrubs for World War II veteran

When the 93-year-old vet had a big landscaping job to tackle, so the officers decided to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Our Julie Lonchich spoke tothose two officers tonight.***PKG***35:50 the solutions to problemsis not black and whiteEspecially when the very problemitself is an overgrown greenone.Officer Dan Furbush is thetraffic officer in Wilmington.So when he received a complaintthat someone’s shrubbery wasovertaking busy intersection,and obstructing visibility forboth pedestrians and motoristsalike, he went down toinvestigate.33:07 he was understanding ofthe complaint, but in hiscondition, he was unable to doanything about itBecause as it turns out, thoseshrubs belonged to a 93-year-oldWorld War II veteran.

Maybe nomatch for him now35:21 There was a lot of itbut one that could be tackledby Officer Furbush and his fieldtraining officer MichaelDiLorenzowho just started thejob last week and wasn’t awarethis would be among hisresponsibilities.34:27 not at all.

I knew therewas an aspect where we tried tohelp the community as best as wecould and an opportunity aroseThe two officers decided to cutback the bushes themselves afterworkalong with the veterans’affairs office.

It took them twohours, and a supervisor waswatching.34:43 he’s an awesome man, hehad a lot of great stories totell and he was extremelythankful that we were able tohelp him out36:00 it’s not something wenormally do, but it solved notonly a veteran’s problem, acommunity problem and a trafficcomplaint.

It worked out greatfor everybody19/tag 9:27 their landscapingefforts were so good, sothorough, it looks like thiswork, it looks like this workwill last for a while.

IWilmington