DWYM: IRS open again

IF YOU HAVE YET TO FILE YOURTAXES -- YOU HAVE ABOUT 45MINUTES LEFT TO DO SO -- ORREQUEST AN EXTENSION.THE IRSGAVE TAXPAYERS AN EXTRA THREEMONTHS THIS YEAR.THE BESTNEWS: CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE TELLS US -- THE IRSIS FINALLY OPEN AGAIN -- TOTAKE YOUR CALLS.GOOD NEWS FOREVERYONE WHO HAS QUESTIONSABOUT THEIR TAXES OR STIMULUSCHECKS.... OR ISSTILL WAITING ON THEIR REFUND.AS OF THIS WEEK,THE IRS IS OPEN FOR BUSINESSAGAIN!

THE IRSSHUT DOWN MOST OF ITSOPERATIONS ON MARCH15TH.,,,,FURLOUGHING THOUSANDSOF WORKERS, AND CLOSING ITSPHONE HELPLINES.WHAT IT DIDNT SAY AT THETIME WAS THAT IT ALSO STOPPEDHAND PROCESSING OF PAPER TAXREFUNDS.... WHICH MEANT MORETHAN 4 MILLION OF THEM SATUNTOUCHED FOR 3 MONTHS!BUT THIS WEEK, THOSEPROCESSING CENTERS ARE NOWRUNNING AGAIN.

INADDITION, IT IS NOW STAFFINGITS PHONE LINES AGAIN....WHICHMEANS YOU CAN FINALLY CALLABOUT TAX FILING OR STIMULUSCHECK ISSUES.HOWEVER, DONT BE SURPRISED IFGETTING THORUGH TO A LIVEHUMAN IS AS TOUGH AS REACHINGA HUMAN AT THE UNEMPLOYMENTOFFICE.THE EASIEST WAY TO CHECKON A DELAYED REFUND ORSTIMULUS CHECK IS STILL TO GOTO THE IRS WEBSITE....IRS DOTGOV.

THAT WAY YOUDONT RISK HOURS ON HOLD ANDYOU DONT WWASTE YOURMONEY.WCPO 9 NEWS.