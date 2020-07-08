Virtual learning to start for Twiggs County students

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Twiggs County students will learn from home for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

Each county in middle georgia is handling how hey choose to reopen schools on a case by case scenario due to covid-19.

41nbc's chip matthews explains what it'll look like in twiggs county on the first day of school.

:00 :09 :54 when school resumes in on the 17th of august, students will learn virtually for the first nine weeks.

In a county where internet connection is not necessarily the greatest.

Sot - elgin dixon - superintendant "i am aware of connection issues with some of our parents and scholars, as a matter of fact i had connectivity issues when i became employeed with twiggs."

Students learned virtually at end of last school year with the help of twiggs county public schools.

Sot - elgin dixon - superintendant "we were fortunate to have a partnership with the regional library services they provided connectivity we provided the school buses.

And we partnered out in different parts of the community and our scholars could connect.

" twiggs county public schools plans to have similar busses next month when school starts.

Sot - wes reagan - quality computers "we're trying to explore every opportunity to remove barriers that would impede learning."

If the busses weren't much help last go round, there's also something computer professionals like, wes reagan, suggest if families need an extra wireless connection boost.

Sot - wes reagan - quality computers "mesh networks, google really made that push early on with google mesh and other companies followed in its place.

They're essentially multiple access points that are very easy to set up, very user friendly, that you can put in multiple locations in your house and it makes one big wireless network."

And when it comes time to login in for school next month and you're all connected, but still having problems with your computers performance, there is one additional thing to keep in mind.

Sot - wes reagan - quality computers "if the community around you all uses the same network, the same company, because that is their line to manage, if it hits on that peak hour and peak hours typically hit around 7 and 8, people are home, they will throttle to help manage those speeds to go to everyone equally."

School officials say, three weeks in to the year they will reevaluate bringing students back into the classroom, in the meantime parents can check the school systems website for the latest updates.

