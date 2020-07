Surviving Tuskegee Red Tails Torn About Possible New Redskins Name

The Washington Red Tails is a front runner for the new name of the NFL's Redskins.

But many of the 8 surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen that formed the Red Tails don't quite see this as an honor.

Jim Hill spoke to Lt.

Col.

Harry Stewart about his feelings on the possible new team name