Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot

Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on July 16.

According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake was felt at around 07:40 am.

Terrified residents rushed out of their houses after they felt earthquake.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajkot Rajkot Metropolis in Gujarat, India

Continuous downpour cause short circuit at housing society in Gujarat's Rajkot [Video]

Continuous downpour cause short circuit at housing society in Gujarat's Rajkot

Heavy rains triggered flood-like situation in the state of Gujarat on July 07. Short circuit took place in PGVCL electrical substation transformer at Bombay Housing Society of Rajkot due to incessant rainfall. On the other hand, cattle washed away in Gujarat's Rajkot due to flood. She washed way at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari tehsil Rajkot due to incessant rainfall. Continuous downpour caused damage to the property in the affected area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.5 hit Assam, Gujarat

 Tremors were felt in Assam and Gujarat after two separate earthquakes hit the states on Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.
DNA

Rahul Gandhi has lost his arms in Scindia and Pilot: Gujarat deputy CM

 Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year along with 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of then Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Pilot, who fell..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states. He said, "Two of these have 50% of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36% cases." On recovery rate, Health Ministry said, "There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average. India's national average is 63%. Of these states Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65%."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Richter magnitude scale Richter magnitude scale Measuring the strength ("size") of earthquakes


National Centre for Seismology National Centre for Seismology


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdityaJais10

iamadityajais RT @EconomicTimes: As per NCS, the tremors in Rajkot were felt at 07:40 am today and Karimganj region at 07:57 am today. #earthquake http… 10 minutes ago

ibtimes_india

IBTimes 🇮🇳 BREAKING | Gujarat Earthquake: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Rajkot, tremors felt in Junagadh, Amreli ▪️ The epicent… https://t.co/q7EMMdyEUy 14 minutes ago

newsblogindia

News Headlines Gujarat Earthquake: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Rajkot, tremors felt in Junagadh, Amreli https://t.co/h9Dm2BrUJu 14 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times As per NCS, the tremors in Rajkot were felt at 07:40 am today and Karimganj region at 07:57 am today. #earthquake https://t.co/CN6YgZVFSy 18 minutes ago

rock_on_lyfe

Pooja An#earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. According to the National Cente… https://t.co/hY6zuAcaHS 1 hour ago

theschoolpostin

THE SCHOOL POST An #earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. According to the National Cent… https://t.co/uciRh1f0y5 1 hour ago

Shivaso62729012

Shiva soni RT @thefirstindia: #BREAKING | Tremors measuring 4.8 on Richter scale felt in Gujarat. #earthquake #Rajkot #earthquakeingujarat #Gujarat h… 2 hours ago

Anshujourno92

Anshu Singh Tremors measuring 4.8 on Richter scale felt in #Gujarat (near Rajkot) at 7:40 am . #tremor 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat [Video]

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted parts of Gujarat on June 14. People ran out of their houses after feeling tremors. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published