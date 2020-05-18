Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Longtime Trump aide Brad Parscale removed as campaign manager as president shakes up reelection staffTrump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.
USATODAY.com
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign managerBrad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
BBC News
In Alabama, Can Doug Jones Fend Off Tommy Tuberville and Trump?Mr. Tuberville, the Republicans’ new Senate nominee, will most likely repeat the same pro-Trump strategy he used to beat Jeff Sessions in the primary.
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden Square Off Over EnvironmentOver two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com
Ivanka Trump American businesswoman, socialite, fashion model and daughter of Donald Trump
'She knows better': Ex-ethics chief Walter Shaub says Ivanka Trump broke rule by promoting Goya beansA White House spokeswoman said Ivanka Trump was "showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed."
USATODAY.com
Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:34Published
Lilly Wachowski blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' reference
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Lilly Wachowski Speaks Out Against Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump's 'The Matrix' Reference | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:44Published
Goya Foods American producer of foods sold in the US and many Hispanic countries
#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising TrumpDemocrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources