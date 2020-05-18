Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump.

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise [NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

American producer of foods sold in the US and many Hispanic countries

Goya Foods American producer of foods sold in the US and many Hispanic countries

Lilly Wachowski Speaks Out Against Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump's 'The Matrix' Reference | THR News 'The Matrix' helmer Lilly Wachowski will not tolerate Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump making any reference to her 1999 film.

Lilly Wachowski blasts Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for 'Matrix' reference Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to encourage his 34.3 million followers to “take the red pill”. His message is a reference to the 1999 film, ‘The Matrix’.

Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was "thinking about going" to next week's manned launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A White House spokeswoman said Ivanka Trump was "showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed."

Over two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..

Mr. Tuberville, the Republicans’ new Senate nominee, will most likely repeat the same pro-Trump strategy he used to beat Jeff Sessions in the primary.

Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.

Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.

A number of prominent conservatives have offered their support for Goya Foods as it faces mass calls...