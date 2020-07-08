2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published 3 minutes ago 2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus Since it started in 1891, the annual Rose Parade has not taken place only three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945. Nicole Comstock reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jon⚾️⚾️⚾️2020 ♒️ RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II amid COVID pandemic; Rose Bowl game planning continues https://t… 4 minutes ago Dj DoBetter "The annual Rose Parade has been canceled for the first time since WWII" https://t.co/EhKejji2kD 5 minutes ago Damien Watch "2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus" on YouTube https://t.co/SGXPInlgCe 7 minutes ago Disciple of Christ RT @rantinglydotcom: Rose Bowl Parade Canceled For First Time Since World War II https://t.co/ZM6t6Gjs2g 8 minutes ago 🌸SloaneRanger🌸 RT @LAWeekly: All will be quiet on New Years Day (in Pasadena). https://t.co/tPkjLLyPzq 10 minutes ago JohnnyJet Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II amid COVID pandemic https://t.co/W3VV85oNDC 11 minutes ago Heather Loesch RT @mysuncoast: This is the first time since 1945 that the parade will not be happening. https://t.co/RGZ4J4tCVk 12 minutes ago Sarai RT @CBSSacramento: 'Tremendous Disappointment': 2021 Rose Parade Is Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years https://t.co/MmRdFJI65F https:/… 16 minutes ago