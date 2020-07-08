2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus
Since it started in 1891, the annual Rose Parade has not taken place only three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945.
Nicole Comstock reports.
2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 YearsThe 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade has been officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirusThe 132nd Rose Parade has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in 75 years that the New Year’s Day tradition won’t be held.
