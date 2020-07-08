Global  
 

2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus

2021 Rose Parade Canceled For The First Time In 75 Years Because Of Coronavirus

Since it started in 1891, the annual Rose Parade has not taken place only three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945.

Nicole Comstock reports.

