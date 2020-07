Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin.

This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform.

Twitter is trying to fix the problem.

No one knows yet how much money the scamsters made #Twitter #Bitcoin #Hacked