Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj

Movement of vehicles continued in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district amid coronavirus lockdown. Vehicular movement was seen near Chandani Chowk area. The lockdown has been imposed in Bihar from July 16 to July 31. All transport suspended in state except taxis-autos, private vehicles for permitted activities, essential service providers and transport of goods. Bihar has over 6970 active cases of coronavirus as of today.
Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. While speaking to ANI in Patna on July 07, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav said, "When CM's sample is sent for COVID-19 test, reports are received in 2 hours. But in case of common men, it takes over 5-7 days." "Now CM residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities," he added.