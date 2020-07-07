Global  
 

Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s
Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj

Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj

A major portion of newly- constructed Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River, which was inaugurated last month by CM Nitish Kumar, was washed away after river flow increase in Bihar's Gopalganj.

Neighbouring towns remain disconnected after the incident.

