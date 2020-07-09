Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
'Glee' creators announce college fund for late actor Naya Rivera's son'Glee' creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have announced that they are creating a college fund for the show's star Naya Rivera's four-year-old..
WorldNews
'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Heather Morris American actress, dancer, singer and model
Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published
Heather Morris prays for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published
Lake Piru Lake in California
Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram PostDianna Agron remembered Naya Rivera on Instagram one day after her body was discovered in Lake Piru. The actress celebrated her former Glee...
WorldNews
Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his d*ath
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
California State in the western United States
In CA: Not every school needs to stay away from in-person teaching, state's education chief saysA judge blocks plans to convert two private prisons to an immigration detention facility. And the state tightens rules on regulator-oil industry relationships...
USATODAY.com
Fact check: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein did not say all vets are mentally illIn 2013, the U.S. senator warned about the possibility of vets with PTSD having access to assault rifles, but did not say all vets are mentally ill.
USATODAY.com
Spring's coronavirus surge was bad. But 32 states are doing much worse now.Florida, Texas, Arizona and California aren't the only states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources