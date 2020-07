Covid vaccines: Truth about Russia's claim and progress on Moderna, Astrazeneca | Oneinda News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Covid vaccines: Truth about Russia's claim and progress on Moderna, Astrazeneca | Oneinda News On Wednesday, a report claimed researchers at a Russian University had performed successful clinical trials for a Covid vaccine. Here are the details about the claim and updates on the progress of Moderna's mRNA vaccine and Astrazeneca's Covid vaccine which is leading the race. #Covid #Vaccine #Moderna #Oxford 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend