Kanye West reportedly drops out of presidential race

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race less than two weeks after announcing his plans to run.

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin. The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

Kanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.

