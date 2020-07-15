Global  
 

Kanye West reportedly drops out of presidential race
Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race less than two weeks after announcing his plans to run.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spot

 Kanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion..
WorldNews
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam [Video]

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork

 Kanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.
USATODAY.com
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now [Video]

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin. The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

Kanye West Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race (Report)

Kanye West is apparently already done with his presidential run. The 43-year-old rapper has...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News [Video]

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News

The musician's 11th-hour White House attempt meant he had little-to-no time gather enough signatures in order to appear on state ballots.

Kanye West drops out of presidential race? [Video]

Kanye West drops out of presidential race?

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of his bid to run for president this year.

Kanye West: Chance the Rapper soutient sa candidature aux élections présidentielles [Video]

Kanye West: Chance the Rapper soutient sa candidature aux élections présidentielles

Chance the Rapper a annoncé qu'il comptait soutenir la potentielle candidature de Kanye West aux élections présidentielles américaines.

