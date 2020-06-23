Sattarghat Bridge collapse: 'Blacklist contractor', demands Tejashwi Yadav

|
Tejashwi Yadav Indian cricketer and politician
Bihar Health Minister denies Tejashwi's allegations regarding mishandling of bodies in Patna hospital
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at Bihar govt, says 'CM residence turned into hospital while poor are suffering'
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar
Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India
Chirag Paswan says holding Bihar polls during Covid pandemic will put people at risk; JD(U) differsBJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of Covid-19 cases,..
IndiaTimes
Chirag says holding Bihar polls during pandemic will put people at risk, JD(U) differsBJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of Covid-19 cases,..
IndiaTimes
Gopalganj district, India District of Bihar in India
Gandaki River River in Nepal and India
Repair work resumes of Gandak dam after consensus between India and Nepal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Bihar State in Eastern India
Security Guard arrested for raping minor inside COVID-19 isolation ward in PatnaA 40-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar for allegedly raping a minor girl inside the COVID-19 isolation ward in the Patna Medical College and Hospital..
DNA
