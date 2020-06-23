Global  
 

Sattarghat Bridge collapse: 'Blacklist contractor', demands Tejashwi Yadav
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the collapse of Sattarghat bridge Gandak river in Gopalganj district.

He said, "The Bridge which took 8 years for construction collapsed in mere 29 days after its inauguration.

The total expenditure on the construction of the bridge was 264 crore." He further questioned, "Did Chief Minister inaugurated the bridge just to earn appraisals?

We demand Bihar government to blacklist Vishisht Company and also the recovery of 264 crore should also be done from the company."

