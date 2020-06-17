Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March
UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said early estimates showed the number of paid employees fell by 1.9% year on year in June to 28.4 million, and by 0.3% compared with the previous month.
It said the pace of job losses appeared to have slowed in June, with claims under Universal Credit by the unemployed and those on low incomes falling by 28,100 between May and June to 2.6 million.
But the claimant count has more than doubled since March – soaring 112.2% or by 1.4 million – in a sign of the mounting jobs crisis.
Lockdown is being observed in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on July 16 amid coronavirus outbreak. A week-long lockdown has been imposed in the district starting from July 16. The lockdown will continue till July 23 with relaxation hours between 08:00 am to 11:00 am. There are over 27,850 cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka.
Movement of vehicles continued in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district amid coronavirus lockdown. Vehicular movement was seen near Chandani Chowk area. The lockdown has been imposed in Bihar from July 16 to July 31. All transport suspended in state except taxis-autos, private vehicles for permitted activities, essential service providers and transport of goods. Bihar has over 6970 active cases of coronavirus as of today.
Almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales have died with coronavirus, the majority dying in their care home, official figures show.Death certificates for 19,394 residents mentioned “novel coronavirus” between March 2 and June 12, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published